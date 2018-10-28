Gov’t to re-install power to start production at Unity oilfields

The ministry of petroleum is targeting 45,000 barrels per day before the end of this year at unity oilfields alone, according to the undersecretary, Mayen Wol.

The unity oilfields is located in Northern Liech State. Currently, the facilities are using only 3 megawatts from the Sudan.

Mayen Wol said the government is re-installing a power plant that is expected to generate 48 megawatts.

“So when we put our 48 megawatts in unity oilfields, we will be able to produce 45 thousand next year,” he told journalists over the weekend.

Mayen assured that next year they will be moving to tharjath which its full capacity is 80,000 barrel per day.

“We will start with tharjas and you know when we came in full capacity, is 80,000 barrels.”

Last week, South Sudanese Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol and his Sudanese counterpart, Azahri Abdu Gadder visited the oilfields.

According to Lol, the security situation in the areas was stable and secure to allow the resumption.