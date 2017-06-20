Gov’t tags SSP 4billion for peace implementation

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs says a proposed four billion South Sudanese Pounds has been tagged to fund the full implementation of the peace agreement in the next financial year.

The current financial year ends this month and a new budget is supposed to be approved by the parliament for the next financial year that begins in July.

Dr. Elia Lomoro told Eye Radio that the proposed 4 billion -plus budget will enable the government to implement key provisions of the agreement.

“We have allocated four point five billion in our budget this year to do what we can. We hope once the budget is approved, we should be able to move on with some provisions of some funds for the component of joint military ceasefire commission,” Dr. Lomoro said.

Dr. Lomoro said the Council of Ministers will hopefully pass the budget next week before it is taken to the parliament for deliberation.

He called on the international community to help fund the implementation of the agreement, saying the delay to timely implement provisions of the peace deal is due to lack of money.