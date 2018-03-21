Gov’t suspends Vivacell

The Ministry of Information has ordered for suspension of Vivacell mobile network operator.

According to the Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr Lado Wani, Vivacell was suspended effective from yesterday.

“However, due to the inconvenience the suspension might cause to the customers, NCA has given Vivacell a period of one (1) week to suspend all operations,” read a public notice by the NCA.

The reason behind the closure has not been stated in the notice but several media have quoted Dr Lado as saying that the company is not complying with regulations.

Vivacell is one of first companies that invested in the communications industry in South Sudan.

The Lebanese company was founded in December 2008.

Vivacell management is yet to comment on the order.

South Sudan has two other mobile network operators; MTN and ZAIN.