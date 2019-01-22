Gov’t starts pumping more crude oil from Unity fields

The government has resumed oil production in unity oilfields nearly 6 years after they were closed down following the outbreak of conflict in 2013.

These are Blocks 1, 2, and 4 located in the present day Northern Liech State.

According to the minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth who witnessed the re-launch yesterday, the three oil wells will be pumping 15,000 barrels per day.

“Today, officially Unity oil field is producing and we are exporting 15, 000 barrels this is a milestone for all of us and Sudan been helping us to put into production our oil in block 1, 2 and 4.”

The minister said that the production will be increased to 70, 000 barrels per a day by the end of the year.

“As we speak Toma-South is producing 20, 000 and we are producing 15, 000 here in the Unity oil field and by the end of the year, we will produce 70, 000 barrels per a day in this block 1, 2 and 4.”

In July 2018, South Sudan and Sudan have dispatched a joint technical team to oilfields in the former unity state to revive the production.

On June 28, 2018, South Sudanese parties signed the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, where they committed themselves to a permanent ceasefire.

The parties also pledged to finalize a deal on the pending issues in the governance in the chapter of the 2015 peace agreement.

On 25 of August 2018, the government of South Sudan started pumping crude oil via Sudan from the Toma-South oil fields in Ruweng state.

The opening of the oil tap was witnessed by delegations from South Sudan and the Sudan ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday.