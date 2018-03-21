Gov’t slams CTSAMM for ‘absurd’ reporting

The monitoring body CTSAMM has to prove that the government violated the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement before asking it to provide information on those responsible, says the Minister of Information.

The Ceasefire Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism, CTSAMM is tasked with investigating all ceasefire breaches by all parties in the country.

On Monday, the IGAD Council of Ministers said the government and the SPLM-IO faction of Dr. Riek Machar failed to undertake the necessary investigation and accountability of violations of the deal.

This was after a deadline elapsed last month for them to provide information on the responsible individuals or groups to the peace monitoring body.

“In the first place, they have not written to us as the government of South Sudan to tell us that this is where we have proved that the government is in violation and so forth,” said Michael Makuei.

He said CTSAMM comes up with reports without going on ground to investigate what is happening and bringing it to the attention of the government.

“This idea of writing in generality is absurd,” he stressed.

Mr Makuei said the body’s communication with the government is critical.

In December last year, parties at the High-level Revitalization Forum signed the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The government and the SPLM-IO faction of Dr. Riek Machar have been accused of violating the agreement after several attacks on each other’s position.