Gov’t to set up a committee to conduct headcount of civil servants

The council of ministers has approved the establishment of a committee to conduct headcount of civil servants this month.

Speaking to journalists, the minister of information, Michael Makuei said this proposal was presented by the Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human and Resource Development, James Hoth Mai, during the weekly council of ministers on Friday.

The minister said the council of ministers has approved the establishment of a committee to conduct headcounts of civil servants.

“The cabinet approved the establishment of the committee and these committees will start its work as soon as possible and

Makuei said the exercise aims to ascertain the number of actual civil servants employed by the government institutions before the transitional period.

“This is in order to pave the way before the establishment of the R-TGoNU so that we know exactly know what is the actual public service force that is working in the Republic of South Sudan.”

According to the government spokesperson, a technical committee with ten sub-committees will be formed to do the job.

“There will be ten subcommittees doing this work so that they accomplish their work within the shortest possible period.”

Makuei said the headcounts are expected to start next week.