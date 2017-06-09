Gov’t says S.Sudan’s oil sector is open for investment

The Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth says more than 70 percent of South Sudan oil rich sectors has not been explored.

Mr. Gatkuoth says the government is engaging international oil companies to fully explore the vast oil sector in South Sudan.

On Monday, the Minister was among keynote speakers at a four-day Africa Oil & Power (AOP), Africa’s elite energy event which took place in Cape town, South Africa.

In the conference, Mr. Gatkuoth announced that South Sudan welcomes investors to participate in direct negotiations for available oil and gas acreages.

He urged delegates to look within Africa for solutions to today’s energy challenges and outlined the huge potential of oil and gas to bring prosperity to South Sudan and the continent.

According to reports, the Ministry of Petroleum is currently in discussions with companies such as; Holdcorp and Royal Oil and Gas in Block E2 and with Royal Oil & Gas in Block A4.

“Our message to global energy investors continues to be that South Sudan is pro-business and open for business,” he told the delegates at the conference.

It is also reported that the Ministry of Petroleum, continues to negotiate with a group led by French oil and gas company, Total, on oil and gas blocks B1 and B2.

The Ministry is also reported to be involved in discussions for B1 and B2 with UK independent Tullow Oil and the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC).

“We want to attract companies that share our ambition to develop resources quickly. We look forward to continue engaging with interested parties,” Gatkuoth told the gathering.

On Wednesday, Ezekiel Gatkuoth -at the Africa Oil & Power conference -hosted a special market spotlight session to discuss oil and gas activities in South Sudan and the primary investments taking place to stimulate the national economy.

Policy experts and entrepreneurs, facilitate by South Sudan, address a range of vital issues impacting Africa’s oil and gas industry, including oil and gas trading, power projects, power policy and investment, policy and law, upstream development and production, finance and investment and private equity, as well as market spotlight sessions on investing in South Sudan and Nigeria.

Speaking in Juba upon his return this [Friday] morning, Ezekiel Gatkuoth said the government is wooing investors to explore more oil reserves in South Sudan.

“We want them to come and invest as soon as possible, we are pro-business government. We are engaging Total, Tullow and Gulped, we are also engaging Al pop and Royal Oil and Gas and different oil companies in different blocks,” he said.

South Sudan currently produces 130,000 barrels per day but can produce as much as 500,000 barrels per day. The government plans to double total oil production by 2018.

The Africa Oil & Power 2017 conference, attracted 400 delegates and 70 speakers. The speakers on 12 panel sessions examined the theme of the conference, “catalysts for change” – the sparks that could ignite a recovery and the strategies that companies and governments can employ to operate at a sustained low price point.