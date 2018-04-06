Gov’t to repair Juba-Nimule road soon

A team of engineers has assessed the Juba-Nimule road before maintenance works commence, according to the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Roads.

Road users often complain about the state of the road which they say has been neglected since it was launched in 2012.

Philip Waiwai said the team was sent to check the potholes in order to start the maintenance.

Engineer Waiwai said the Roads Authority – which is in charge of the roads – has identified a contractor that will repair the 192-kilometer road.

“They have already assessed and estimated how much it will cost. They have also identified the contractors so that soon they go and start,” he said in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio.

Engineer Waiwai said the ministry has secured some funds for rehabilitation of the road but not “enough to address all the challenges”.

In March, the Executive Director of the South Sudan Roads Authority, Kenyatta Benjamin, appealed to the general public to help protect the tarred Juba-Nimule road.

He said some road users are damaging the road out of negligence.

The road was built and funded by USAID in 2011 in cooperation with the government of South Sudan.

According to economists, the road has strengthened development and boosted economic growth in the country since it was launched 6 years ago.