Gov’t receives invitation to Revitalization Forum launch

The Office of the President said the government has received an invitation for the launch of the IGAD revitalization forum scheduled to take place this month.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

In October, IGAD started consultation with various stakeholders to the peace agreement to get their views on the process.

Last month, IGAD rescheduled the launch of the high-level revitalization forum for December 15 in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The decision was made after a meeting of the IGAD heads of states, which President Kiir protested in a letter to the Ethiopian Prime minister Haile Mariam Desalegn.

Present at the meeting were representatives of Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia.

During the pre-forum, the IGAD council of ministers endorsed key findings with the parties to the Agreement, estranged groups and other stakeholders.

Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said the invitation of the launch was addressed to president Salva kiir.

He did not mention when the message was delivered, but said President Kiir will not take part in the event.

President Kiir has delegated the Cabinet Affairs minister to represent the government at the launch, which according to him, will be done by the regional cabinet ministers.

“The president cannot go and sit with ministers. That is why Dr Elia Lomoro has been delegated by the president,” said Mr Ateny.

He revealed that the council of ministers of IGAD will schedule a summit for the heads of state and government meeting after the launching.