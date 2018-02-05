Gov’t recalls ambassador to U.S over arms ban

The government has recalled the ambassador to the United States in retaliation for the arms embargo.



Last Friday, the Trump administration implemented the restrictions of defense articles and services into the country.

It said the government and armed opposition groups have continued the use of military force to gain political advantage on the negotiation table.

In response, the First Vice President, Taban Deng says US has not been an arms support-partner to South Sudan.

He criticized the role US played during the decades of civil war struggle against the Khartoum regime, saying America never supplied the SPLA with ammunition.

“During the war of liberation I never saw American M16, I never saw AK47. I know the support from Russia, I know the support from Libya, I know the support from Ethiopia, and I know the support from Yemen because our friends are there,” he said.

He said the US should not dictate peace on South Sudan.

“We shall bring peace, not because this is being dictated by America. It is because we need peace in our country; it is because we need to develop,” stressed Mr Taban.

Earlier, the US Charge de Affairs in Juba, Michael K. Morrow said that the US did not have any position on peace process.

But he said the restrictions on flow of arms is to end the violence.

“We don’t have a position on what the transitional government should look like, who should be in it, who should not be in it? In actual fact the arms embargo is more symbolic than practical,” he told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

The US regards its self a good friend to South Sudan after supporting the Comprehensive Peace Agreement signed between Sudan and SPLM in 2005.

During the IGAD led-process which culminated into the Independence of South Sudan in 2011, US provided huge financial support, as well exerted pressure on the Sudan.

It also offered 4 billion dollars for reconstruction and recovery of the region which reportedly ended up into pockets of individual South Sudanese leaders.

Apparently, it is considered the largest provider of humanitarian assistance in South Sudan.