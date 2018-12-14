Gov’t reacts to the United States move to cut financial aid

The government has reacted to the United States move to cut financial aid to South Sudan, saying the government is not being run with American money.

On Thursday, U.S president Donald Trump approved a new policy to cut funding to South Sudan.

His national security adviser, John Bolton, said the U.S government will not provide loans to the South Sudan government which is led by corrupt leaders.

“We will not provide loans or more American resource to a South Sudanese government led by the same morally bankrupt leaders who perpetuate the horrific violence and made human suffering in South Sudan.”

This is part of the U.S new policy towards Africa meant to counter, on the continent, the rapidly expanding financial and political influence of China and Russia.

The U.S is the biggest donor to South Sudan. In March, it allocated 184 million dollars for emergency food and nutrition assistance to help vulnerable populations.

President Trump’s security advisor, John Bolton, said his government will review its support to South Sudan.

“The United States is now reviewing its assistance to South Sudan to ensure that our aid does not prolong the conflict or facilitate predator behavior.”

The statement stated that countries that receive U.S. assistance must invest in health and education, encourage accountable and transparent governance, support fiscal transparency, and promote the rule of law.

It said the administration will not allow hard-earned taxpayer dollars to fund corrupt autocrats, who use the money to fill their coffers at the expense of their people or commit gross human rights abuses.

In response, the minister of information Michael Makuei trashed the statement. He said the government is not being run with the American money.

“They have already cut it, what are we getting from them now, that is one. Number two, the government of South Sudan had not been running on the American aid. I thought what they were doing was a humanitarian work which has nothing to do with politics.”