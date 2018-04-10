Gov’t reacts to Malong’s move

The Office of the President has confirmed that the former SPLA Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong Awan, has declared rebellion against the government.

In a press release extended to the media Monday, Malong said he has formed his own movement – the South Sudan United Front/Army, pointing out that the government has “zero tolerance for the rule of law”.

He also accused the Kiir-led government of nepotism, impunity, and plundering.

“Salva Kiir….concentrated all his efforts, with the help of a small clique around him, to quite literally loot the coffers of our great nation to total bankruptcy,” Malong said in the press release.

Addressing a press conference at the statehouse or J1 this afternoon in Juba, Presidential Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed the declaration of rebellion against the Kiir administration.

“General Paul Malong Awan finally launched his rebel movement, something he had consistently been denying, even some few days ago,” Ateny said.

In the press release, General Malong also attributes his decision to what he calls “systemic corruption” which he says has devastated the lives of all citizens’.

However, Ateny Wek accused General Malong of corruption, impunity and mismanagement of public funds.

“General Malong spoke of impunity, corruption and ineptness of Kiir administration. The Americans have sanctioned him for being the most corrupt and the breeder of impunity and many example prove the point,” Ateny continued.

“As chief of general staff of the SPLA for 3 years, General Malong in an attempt to conceal impunity, squandered millions of dollars in disguise for security operations. Banks were opened at night to allow General Malong to take the money at will.”

But the March 2018 corruption report by the US-based Enough Project mentioned families of both leaders – Kiir and Malong – as some of the profiteers of the 5-year non-international armed conflict.

In addition, Malong himself has been sanctioned, along several political and military leaders, for their roles in threatening the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan.

In November last year, President Salva Kiir allowed the former chief of staff to seek medical attention outside the country.

Prior to this, General Paul Malong was put under house arrest for about 5 months over what the authorities described as a misunderstanding with the government.

“Violence not healthy”

Meanwhile, Information Minister Michael Makuei says Paul Malong should join the talks with an intent to resolve the conflict amicably.

“If he opts for violence, then that is not healthy, it is not advisable. We advise him to refrain from hostile activities and to come up with a peaceful resolution if at all he will be accepted by those whom he has joined,” the minister told Eye Radio.

Malong also said he would like to participate in the revitalization forum scheduled to take place late this month in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

But Makuei responded, saying: “It is not the government that determines the participants in the High Level Revitalization Forum.”

“If he has applied and he has declared his position, if accepted by IGAD, we have no problem.”

(Additional information by Hellen Toby)