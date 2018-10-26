Gov’t pushes peace celebration day to October 31st

Peace celebration has been pushed to October 31 due to technical reasons, the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei has said.

Makuei who is also the minister of information, telecommunication, and postal services said the celebration has been rescheduled to give more time for the technical team to complete work.

Addressing the media after a weekly Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, Makuei said the venue and time remain unchanged.

“It’s decided that the celebration should be pushed for a day, that the celebration will not be on 30th, as its being announced but it will be on the 31st, at the same time, in the same place.”

The Minister said the celebration has been moved to another day to allow the completion of remaining work.

“This is to give chance for any technical work which is incomplete to be completed so that the celebration come out the way we expected.”