US describes TGoNU as ‘unfit’ peace partner

The Office of the President has protested remarks made by the U.S Ambassador to the UN describing the South Sudanese government as an “unfit peace partner.”

Ateny Wek said such remarks are disrespectful to a sovereign nation governed by an elected president.

While addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Ambassador Nikki Haley accused the government for not putting the best interests of the South Sudanese as its priority.

She said the government and armed groups continue to fight; and aid workers continue to be blocked in record numbers by the parties.

Nikki Haley also said President Salva Kiir continues to promote individuals in the army despite the sanctions placed on them.

Last month, President Kiir promoted Lieutenant General Marial Chanuong, who is on the list of those sanctioned by the West for his alleged role in the 2013 violence.

“The Government of South Sudan decided to promote their killers. Human Rights Watch called this a “slap in the face of justice.” It is also a slap in the face of the Security Council, and the nations who have supported the Kiir government. It is a slap in the face of basic decency,” said Nikki Haley.

She further told the Security Council that the United States has spent 11 billion US dollars on South Sudan, and yet the Government led by President Kiir has increasingly proved itself to be an unfit partner for peace and security for the people of South Sudan.

She called on Uganda and Kenya to get involved and put pressure on President Kiir.

‘Outrageous and intended to aggress and disparage’

In response, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny, described Nikki Haley’s statement as harmful to the relationship between South Sudan and the United States.

“I would like to call that statement as outrageous, and intended to aggress and disparage the president of another country,” stressed Mr. Ateny.

“That statement shouldn’t have come from any foreign leader, because South Sudan has a constitution and is a sovereign country, and President Salva Kiir was elected by the people of South Sudan to govern them.”

“If it is not an insult to the people of South Sudan, they would not have even elected somebody who is unfit to govern the country.”

Ateny Wek said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be well placed to launch an official complaint to the U.S government over the statement.

In her remarks, Nikki Haley also reiterated the US calls for an arms embargo, a position Russia and China often reject.

She added that the United States will never give up on peace efforts in South Sudan, and urged its leaders to step up and make a true commitment to end the conflict once and for all.