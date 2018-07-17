Gov’t protest against French Ambassador’s ‘deliberate killing’ remark

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has protested against a recent remark by the French Ambassador condemning the killing of civilians in Southern Liech State.

During the celebration of the French National Day over the weekend, Ambassador Jean Yves Roux said the civilians killed between April and May, proved beyond doubts they were deliberately targeted.

This comes after the UN Human Rights monitors reported that government forces deliberately attacked women and children, and at least 232 civilians were killed in Leer and Mayendit.

Ambassador Jean-Yves also warned that South Sudan was on the verge of collapse and there was an urgent need to end the violence.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Baak Valentino, said the remarks were “undiplomatic” and “uncalled for” since they were made during a wrong event.

“We have told him in the strongest terms possible that what he did was wrong,” stressed Amb Valentino.

He said the Ministry of Foreign sent a “note of protest” to the French government to “advise” its representative to South Sudan “to desist from such undiplomatic practices”.