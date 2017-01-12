Gov’t plans how to write textbooks

A workshop on how to write new textbooks based on the new national curriculum commenced in Juba on Wednesday.

In attendance are consultants, publishers and officials from the Ministry of General Education.

The two-day event, which ends today, is discussing how to write the books for both primary and secondary school.

The workshop is under the theme: “Quality textbooks for quality teaching and learning”.

“The textbooks are supposed to achieve the four aims of the national curriculum,” said Deng Deng Hoc, Minister of General Education.

Mr Deng said the textbooks – once written and introduced in schools – will help develop good citizens, lifelong learning, productive and active individuals, and environmentally responsible citizens.

“This aims are supposed to be achieved by the end of school cycle, that’s after senior four,” the minister added.

The UN children emergency fund, Unicef, is one of the partners working with the ministry to produce the new books.

The new curriculum covers the whole basic education system including early childhood development, primary education, secondary education and the accelerated learning program and community girls’ schools.

The new curriculum will replace that of the Sudan.