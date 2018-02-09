Gov’t, opposition disagree on number of TNLA MPs

The government and the position groups have disagreed over the number of MPs at the transitional legislature.

According to the opposition group, the current August house is large and suggested for a lean legislature to ensure it effectiveness.

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly current has 400 lawmakers. The opposition groups want the number reduced to 170.

Speaking during a joint press conference, Dr Lam Akol, representative of the opposition groups, argued that this will help save money for the government.

He said this can be used to facilitate the return of South Sudanese refugees from the neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei said that their side wanted the transitional legislature expanded instead.

Talks on the subject matter resumes on Friday.