Gov’t opens new terminal at JIA

The much-awaited new terminal at the Juba International Airport has been finally opened.

The construction of the new terminal started in 2016 and was expected to be completed within 3 months.

However, work had been slow due to what officials described as a shortage of funds.

The new terminal was launched on Monday morning in a ceremony attended by senior government officials, including the vice president James Wani Igga, Defense Minister Kuol Manyang, information minister Michael Makuei, and transport minister John Luk.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Transport – John Luk – said Juba International Airport in South Sudan’s only gateway to the outside world.

“Air travelers have been facing very, very difficult time, especially during the rainy season. We do not have access to the sea, so this requires the fact that Juba International Airport is our main gateway to the immediate region and to the whole world.”

The minister said his ministry will upgrade other regional airports and plans to build another airport in Tali, Terekeka state.

“We have this idea of a building a new International airport at Tali. It is important for us in the ministry of Transport now and the Civil Aviation that we have to upgrade all the states airports.”