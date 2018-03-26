Gov’t will ‘not retaliate’ against US sanctions – Nhial Deng

The sanctions imposed by US on South Sudan oil companies and other foreign partners will worsen the already difficult economic situation in the country, says the government chief negotiator.

Last Wednesday, the US government listed 15 oil-related institutions for sanctions.

Those listed from South Sudan include the state-owned Nilepet, Dar Petroleum, Sudd Petroleum, and GNPOC, as we as the ministries of petroleum and mining.

According to the sanctions, the U.S. and other companies will now need a license to export, re-export, or transfer exports of any U.S.-origin goods or technology to the listed entities.

It said this restrictions would force the government and companies to show that the country’s oil benefits its people and not enrich corrupt elites or fuel violence.

Speaking during an SPLM event to highlight to the party members on the peace process on Saturday, Nhial Deng Nhial described these measures as potentially very serious and will “aggravate” the weakening economy of the country.

However, he said the government will “not retaliate” but rather work to mitigate their effects on the country.

“The steps that have been taken by the United States are measures that are within its powers and sovereign authority,” said Mr Deng Nhial.

He said what the government can do is to “assess the impact of these sanctions” and to “mitigate” their effects.

The decision came weeks after the Sentry published an investigative brief that sheds light on how the South Sudanese elites were exploiting the country’s oil to fund militias and enrich themselves.