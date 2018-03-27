Gov’t has ‘no problem’ with IGAD’s lifting of Machar’s house arrest

The government has “no problem” with IGAD’s lifting of Dr. Riek Machar’s house arrest on condition he will denounce violence, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei has said.

The IGAD Council of Ministers made the decision during its 61st extraordinary meeting in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday.

In a statement, the regional body decided the former First Vice President be freed “as soon as possible on conditions that ensure he will renounce violence and not obstruct the peace process”.

Dr Machar will “be allowed to relocate to any country outside the region, but one that is not neighboring South Sudan”.

The Council’s statement also indicated that designated IGAD Ministers will propose and decide for a possible location he can move to.

“If they want to release him on condition that he denounces violence and that he should not be in the region, well we have no problem,” said Makuei.

He also backed IGAD’s decision to relocate him outside the region saying “if he comes here, he will come and cause another problem”.

“His absence from the political theme is what brought the current relevant stability in South Sudan.”

Dr Machar was held in South Africa in December 2016 near Pretoria with his movements restricted and his phone calls monitored and controlled.

He had gone to Pretoria for treatment after he fled the July 2016 violence where he was wounded while escaping to the Democratic Republic of Congo and then to Sudan.