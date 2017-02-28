Gov’t hospital treated 14 rape victims in Feb alone – official

The state-run Juba Teaching Hospital has so far received 14 cases of rape and sexual harassment this month alone, a clinical officer has said.

Most of the cases were reported from different parts of Juba town.

“Three cases were sexual harassment, while 11 were rape,” Samuel Legge told Eye Radio.

He added that majority were from Kubi village, Lokiliri County, where six women were raped recently.

Members of the army were accused of perpetrating the crime in Kubi. The administration at Bilpam is currently investigating the allegations.

Last week, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission reported that sexual and gender-based violence including rape, abductions, and conscription of child soldiers in South Sudan had increased in the past years.

