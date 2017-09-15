Gov’t optimistic of US support despite sanctions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the government is hopeful that the United States will continue to support South Sudan despite recent sanctioning of current and former officials.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Malek Reuben, General Paul Malong, and Information Minister Michael Makuei.

The three leaders have been accused of undermining peace, security, which further deteriorated the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

The sanctions that mostly apply within U.S. jurisdictions, ban them from traveling to the U.S. and also bar Americans from doing business with them.

The sanctions were “unjust and unfair” because it did not including opposition groups, said Baak Valentino, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He spoke to the media after summoning the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Michael Moro to explain the reasons behind the sanctions.

“We hope that the US administration and the members of the international community will work with the government to help government in implement the peace agreement, to help the government in ensuring that the national dialogue is successful,” Baak said.

The US should also “provide any other assistance to the government including humanitarian support, moral support and other support.”

Last week, a member of a civil society said the targeted sanctions will not encourage consolidation of efforts to realize durable peace in the country.

Musa Farid, from the Voluntary Taskforce said sanctions have the potential of advancing non-cooperation.

Meanwhile, the co-founder of the Sentry Report under Enough Project, John Prendergast said the individual sanctions are inadequate and called for more imposition of network sanctions on the leadership of the government and rebels and commercial collaborators, both domestic and international.