Gov’t may hold elections if peace talks collapse

The government may be compelled to hold general elections should the next round of talks collapse, according Information Minister Michael Makuei.

The 2015 peace deal timetable requires national elections by August 2018, with the agreement concluding in October 2018.

However, the implementation of the deal has been delayed due to the IGAD’s decision to revitalize the agreement following the renewed violence in 2016.

“We should not also dismiss the idea of us going for elections because after all there is still enough time,” said Mr Makuei.

In February, the parties failed to reach a consensus on power sharing and security arrangements.

Minister Makuei warned that if nothing transpires from the upcoming peace talks in Addis Ababa, the government will conduct an election to legitimize the leadership.

“We talk of going for elections when we see that the opposition is not serious and they are dragging their feet with the plan that there will be vacuum that will lead to illegitimacy of the government.”

The other option is to extend the term of office of the President by amending the transitional constitution.

The peace delegates are expected to resume talks in two weeks.