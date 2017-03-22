Gov’t harmonizes fees, taxes with regional rates

A committee formed last week to review the rise in fees and tax collection has been directed to harmonize the charges with regional rates, the Minister of Information has told the media.

Last month, the Ministry of Finance issued a memo indicating the rise of fees in some major sectors in accordance with the 2016/2017 Budget.

In the labor sector, the work permit fee was increased from $100 to amount ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

In the immigration sector, national document prices were also increased and in the aviation sector, landing fees for international aircraft was increased from 240 to 4000 US dollars.

The changes were aimed at generating additional revenues to raise funds for the national budget.

The letter also states that the change in the fees is in line with Taxation Amendment Act of 2016/2017, together with the Financial Act.

Information Minister Michael Makuei says all sectors affected have been asked to put on hold the implementation of the new charges.

“Those organizations and anybody affected by this is requested to wait instead of taking whatever action until the final result comes out,” Mr Makuei said, adding that “the final results will probably come out next week.”

The review of the charges follows a concern from the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission that the charges, particularly work permits, were high.