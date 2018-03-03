Gov’t wants Ghanaian peacekeepers returned to Wau

The UN peacekeeping mission in the country should return the peacekeepers accused of sexual exploitation to Wau for thorough investigation into the allegations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

UNMISS said on Saturday last week that it withdrew a unit of 46 Ghanaian police officers from Wau.

It said it confined them to their base in Juba for preliminary investigation after it received a complaint, alleging that members of the unit engaged in sexual activity with displaced women at the UN P.O.C site.

But the Director of International Organization at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the men should be returned to Wau where the investigation would be conducted.

Addressing a press conference in Juba Friday, Ambassador John Andruga said the alleged crimes should be probed by an independent body.

“The case cannot be openned in Juba because the crimes were not committed in Juba,”Amb. Andruga said. “So, we are saying this investigation has to be expedited so that justice prevails for the women and the people of Wau.”

In response, the spokesperson of the UN Mission in South Sudan, told Eye Radio in an email, that:

“The decision to withdraw the police unit from Wau was taken immediately on the basis of a preliminary investigation to protect potential victims and witnesses.”

Earlier, it said the mission had informed UN headquarters in New York of the allegations.

However, UNMISS – which has zero tolerance policy on sexual exploitation – said there is no indication that this behavior is more widespread within the Mission.