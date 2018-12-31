Army, NAS trade accusations over fresh attacks

The SSPDF and National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo have traded accusations over attacks in Yei RiverState.

The forces reportedly clashed in Loka area of Lainya County on Saturday.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, NAS accused government forces of dislodging its forces in two areas of Wounduruba and Katigiri.

The statement dated 30th of this month called on the government to seek peaceful means for solving South Sudan crisis.

In response, South Sudan People’s Defense Forces spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai, said two of their positions in Loka and Kenyi areas were also attacked by force loyal Thomas Cirilo.

“We received information that about two of our defense positions have been attacked, one at Loka and the second at Kenyi sometime it is call Khor Bou.”

‘We are still waiting for the more information on the casualties that might suffered as well as on the side of the rebel,” he said

Some residents of Yei town who requested for anonymity said they were prevented from travelling to Juba over the weekend due to insecurity on the road.