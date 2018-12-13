Gov’t “owes public” explanations for oil revenues – Researcher

A senior researcher at the Sudd Institute has said government should explain to the public how it spends the oil revenues.

The Juba-based think tank is an independent research organization that conducts and facilitates research and training to inform public policy and practice, to create opportunities for discussion and debate, and to improve analytical capacity in South Sudan.

It is currently working on a research titled: “remediating petroleum environmental damage in South Sudan.”

“There is a decrease. What is being published only accounts for 26 percent of what was needed to be published,” Zachariah Diing Akol spoke to journalists on Wednesday.

He said it is important for the public to be aware of how the oil proceeds are spent by government institutions.

This, Mr Diing said will help the people of South Sudan hold to account their leaders.

“If you don’t know what is happening, you cannot hold anyone to account. The oil resources belong to the people of South Sudan,”

So for him “transparency is about people knowing what is happening… because it allows people to make decision on certain things.”

Currently, South Sudan produces about 150,000 barrels per day, 40 percent of which goes to cover operating costs.

The government is left with 90,000 barrels, but partners such as China’s CNPC and Malaysia’s Petronas take 20 percent of it.