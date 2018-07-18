Gov’t exerts effort to narrow outstanding issues – VP

The government is exerting more efforts to narrow the gaps with the opposition groups at the peace talks in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, says the Vice President.

Dr. James Wani Igga says the government has agreed on some areas, and working on resolving the outstanding issues.

“We are continuously trying to narrow the gaps and we are doing so, even in the last proposal yesterday (Monday) from Khartoum about the outstanding issues,” said Dr Igga.

On Tuesday, the Khartoum peace mediators announced that the signing of outstanding issues on governance will take place on the 26th of July.

The parties are also expected to initialize on Thursday the latest proposal on power-sharing that gives an additional post of a vice president.

The draft states that the fifth vice president will come from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

It further suggests the reduction of the ministerial posts from 45 to 35.

According to the draft, there will be 550 members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, the government will have 55% and 45% will be divided among all the other political parties and opposition groups.

The proposal also increases the seats at the Council of States from 30 to 50 with the government taking 55% and 45% divided among the other opposition groups.

Speaking during the commemoration of Egypt National Day in Juba on Tuesday, the vice president said the government is doing its best to bring lasting peace to South Sudan.

“As for peace, we are doing our level best and so far so good. There are many areas on which we have agreed with the armed groups, armed oppositions, we differed in other areas. However, grateful to IGAD and other friends,” Dr Wani stressed.

The final signing of the power sharing draft is expected to be attended by the IGAD heads of state and government.