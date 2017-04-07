UN & Gov’t educates public on UN Job seeking

The United Nations and the Ministry of Labour have launched a joint initiative to educate and sensitize South Sudanese nationals on employment in the United Nations system.

The new initiative, “Opening Doors: Building Careers Together”, also aims at preparing South Sudanese for opportunities at the UN. The campaign includes career fairs, public information programmes on radio and television, and other public outreach activities.

“The purpose of this initiative is to make the process of seeking employment opportunities with the United Nations batter understood and available to all South Sudanese nationals who possesses the desire, the skills and the passion to contribute to the broader good of their nation,” said Abdulmumin Usman, the Country Director of the World Health Organization.

He said the UN is using the initiative to explain how interested candidates can engage in their system.

“We in the United Nations want to encourage South Sudanese citizens to seek employment and volunteer opportunities in the United Nations System,” he added.



For his part, the Minister of Labour and Public Service, Gathoth Gatkuoth, said creation of job opportunities for skilled individuals is a means of stability in the country.

“Lasting peace in the country is through the creation of job opportunities to meet the needs of the people. Economic security will bring about stability,” he said.

Mr Gatkuoth encouraged South Sudanese to seek opportunities in any available job they find.

However, availability of jobs in the country has declined since the beginning of the violence in 2013 . Many businesses have closed doors.

The Ministry of Finance this week says investors are unwilling to pump their money into the South Sudan oil sector since the depreciation of the pound and unfavorable working environment caused by continual clashes between armed groups and government forces.