Gov’t downplays Deng Alor’s decision

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has not received an official notification from the minister, Deng Alor Kuol, that he will not return to Juba.

Deng Alor has been in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, since the second phase of the revitalization forum was suspended 10 days ago.

The minister, who has not yet tendered his resignation letter, swore not to return to Juba until the peace partners strike a deal.

In an exclusive interview with Arabic daily newspaper – “Al-Muwgif” – Deng Alor was asked about his return to Juba, but he replied saying his return would not mean anything.

“Whether I go back to Juba or not is meaningless to the president,” he stressed.

Deng Alor said the Kiir administration does not “appreciate” or “respect” his work as the minister in charge of foreign affairs.

“I will not change much about the president’s concept towards me and he will not believe that I’m working for his interests,” he added.

For his part, Ambassador Mawien Makol said his boss has not officially announced his move.

He told Eye Radio that they are expecting the minister to report to work soon.

(Additional information by Viola Elias)