Gov’t disappointed over a new UNMISS mandate

The government says it is disappointed with the content of the new mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

It says the mandate content includes new wording that targets and weakens the government of South Sudan.

In a statement this month, the UN Security Council said the mandate of UNMISS was to use all necessary means to deter and prevent sexual violence within its capacity, and to monitor, investigate and report incidents of hate speech.

The Council also decided that UNMISS would verify and report specifically and publicly on violations and abuses committed against children and women within the country.

However, Dr Martin Elia Lomoro, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs told the media following the Council of Ministers’ meeting Saturday that “we are disappointed that they did not appreciate even the unconditional acceptance of the government for the deployment of regional protection force”.

“On the basis of the situation that we have seen and the interaction between the government and the UN over the last few months and the interaction of the government with the various embassies and missions from IGAD and AU, we thought that UNSC would take note of commitment and engagement of the government,” he added.