Why gov’t disallows fireworks this festive season

The government has cautioned the general public against shooting during this festive season.

Michael Makuei, who is the official spokesperson said, the use of fireworks is also not allowed. This is because according to him, some individuals may mistake it for sound of the guns and begin to shoot live bullets.

“People will hardly differentiate between fireworks and the real shooting, so all these are prohibited.”

“As such, all the citizens are advised not to shoot and make any fireworks,” Mr Makuei told Journalists after the regular council of minister meeting on Friday.

He said all preparations, including security arrangements to enable the citizens celebrate peacefully are in place.

“All the necessary preparations are complete for the citizens to celebrate without any fear,” with him expressing hope that “this time will be the year of peace and people will celebrate in peace and harmony.”

During last year’s festive season, the security organs were credited for providing maximum security in Juba.