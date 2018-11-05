Gov’t directs payment of arrears to regional & int’l bodies

The ministry of finance and economic planning has been instructed to pay the regional bodies that South Sudan owes millions of dollars of unpaid membership fees.

According to the minister of information, the government has not been paying its membership fees to various regional bodies.

These include the Nile Water Basin, the East African Community, the African Union, and Continental bodies.

While addressing the media after the weekly cabinet meeting in Juba, Michael Makuei said the council of ministers meeting has ordered minister of finance to pay arrears.

“The minister of finance was directed to pay off at least some, if not all these debts because if we don’t continue to pay, then definitely at the end of the day you will lose the membership and this is the situation we don’t want.”

Makuei said the money vary based on contributions required.

“This money varies according to the level of contribution. So, there is no real fixed amount which I can say. In some parts like the water basin, it’s about $2million; in the EAC, it’s about $17million or $18million.”

The country also owes membership fees to aviation bodies such as the African Civil Aviation Commission and Civil Aviation Safety Oversight Agency.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the new terminal at the Juba International Airport last week on Monday, the vice president said South Sudan is likely to be expelled by various regional and international aviation bodies over fee arrears.

According to James Wani Igga, South Sudan has not been paying its annual contributions.