Gov’t describes U.S sanction against two S. Sudanese as ‘unjustified action’

The ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation has described the US sanction against General Gregory Vasili and businessman Obaj William Olawo as unjustified action.

On the 14th December, the US government has imposed sanctions on two individuaLS and an Israeli national for their alleged role in fueling the five-five year conflict in the country.

In a press statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, the government stated that it has strived to promote diplomatic dialogue with the United States government.

The spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, Ambassador Mawien Makol said the government welcomes any proposals on improving bilateral relations.

“The government of the Republic of South Sudan has endeavored to promote diplomatic dialogue with the government of the United States of America, and welcomes any proposals on improving bilateral relations.”

Ambassador Makol requests the U.S administration to engage in a more positive manner, then doubling on these threats of sanctions and embargos, which according to him serves no useful purpose.

“We request the U.S administration to engage in a more positive manner, than doubling on these threats of sanctions and embargos, which serves no useful purpose.”

The spokesperson said the sanction is designed to undermine the implementation of the peace agreement.

“The government would like to register its concern and protest in the strongest terms against these unjustified unilateral sanctions, and on other USA statement designed to undermine the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.”

Ambassador Makol further said this is against the spirit of the revitalized peace agreement.

“The action of the United States of America did not append its signature as a witness to the R-ARCSS of 12th September 2018 creates doubts in our minds as to where the U.S actually stand vis-a-vis the peace agreement.”