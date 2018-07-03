Gov’t denies agreeing to compensate Sudan for damages on Panthou

The government has refuted allegations that it has agreed to compensate Sudan for the damages on oil facilities during the Panthou or Heglig war.

On the 10th of April 2012, the SPLA occupied Heglig oilfields on the border between South Sudan’s former Unity State and Sudan’s South Kordofan.

This act was immediately denounced as “illegal and unacceptable” by the African Union.

Recently, prominent South Sudanese, including an economist, said Juba has offered to pay Khartoum some huge amount of money over the damages.

“What was agreed was to repair the damaged facilities of pipelines and any other installations related to the oil production and resumption of oil production in some areas,” said Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He said the damages occurred in Heglig block A and block 1, 2 and 4 of the former Unity State.

According to section 5 of the Khartoum Declaration Agreement, all outstanding issues related to the oil sector, particularly on the cost of rehabilitation, shall be technically assessed and economically valued by relevant authorities of South Sudan and Sudan.

But the Ebony Center says that the compensation agreed upon was revealed by Sudan’s Minister of Oil Ahmed Bilal.

It added that this was hidden under section 5 of the KDA.