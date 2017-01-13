Gov’t demands new resolution for RPF

The government needs a new resolution from the UN Security Council on the deployment of the Regional Protection Force, the Minister of Information has said.

Michael Makue Lueth says the deployment should have been in mid-December and is now far behind schedule.

In August, the Security Council approved the RPF with a mandate to use all necessary means to protect civilians and key installations in Juba such as the airport.

The 4000-strong force was also mandated to use military means against any group found to be organizing attacks on civilians or UN facilities.

The transitional government initially gave consent, and in November, it announced acceptance of the deployment.

Mr Makuei says the timeframe in the authorization of the force has elapsed and a new resolution is required.

“If they are to continue with their mandate, then this needs a new resolution,” Mr Makuei told reporters after a Council of Ministers meeting in Juba this afternoon.

“We are not against it but things should be set right and records must be set right.”