Gov’t declares Jan 2 a public holiday

Monday, January 2, 2017 will be a public holiday to celebrate the New Year, the National Ministry of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development has announced.

A circular letter extended to all the Civil Service Institutions, Commissions, Diplomatic Missions, UN Agencies, International and National Non-Governmental Organizations, and the public says Monday will be a public holiday because the New Year falls on Sunday the 1st of January, 2017.

The Undersecretary for Labor and Industrial Relations, Mary Hillary Wani, who signed the circular, says work will resume on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

She also wishes all the people of South Sudan a happy New Year celebrations.