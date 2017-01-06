Gov’t confirms Lt. Gen. Tanginya dead

The government has confirmed the death of General Gabriel Tanginye, according to the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei.

Media reports say Lieutenant General Gabriel Gatwech Chan also known as Tanginye, an Anyanya One veteran was killed on Wednesday at Amrah in Upper Nile Region.

The reports state that he was killed during clashes between the different armed groups.

“The forces of General Johnson Olony fought with the forces of Tanginye; which are actually the forces of Dr. Lam Akol that resulted into the death of General Tanginye” said Makuei.

He told the media, following the weekly council of Ministers’ meeting in Juba on Friday, that the armed groups should accept and embrace peace.

“We are hoping that despite the fighting by the rebels we still hope that these people will come to their senses that they will join us in the peace process,” said Makuei.