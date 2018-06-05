Gov’t condemns repatriation of accused peacekeepers

Repatriation of the Ghanaian force accused of sexual exploitation calls into question the credibility of UNMISS, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

In February, the UN mission revealed an allegation of sexual exploitation involving police personnel belonging to a Ghanaian Formed Police Unit at the Wau Protection of Civilians site.

Following this, the entire unit of 46 police officers was withdrawn from duty within the POC site and moved to Juba as a precautionary measure while an investigation was carried out.

According to UNMISS, the Office of Internal Oversight Services has finalized its investigation into the allegation of sexual exploitation.

It was established that eight members of the Formed Police Unit were involved in transactional sex.

The 46 police officers were flown to their home country five days ago.

UNMISS says in line with existing rules, the report will be shared with the Government of Ghana which is also conducting its own national investigation into the allegations and take disciplinary or criminal action for substantiated acts.

However, the Director of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the UN repatriated the forces without informing the government of South Sudan.

“As I speak to you now, there is no formal report given to us about that investigation,” John Andruga, who has now been appointed ambassador to China, told Eye Radio.

“We had said that the Ghanaian contingent should not leave the country until the investigation is completed and accountability is done.”

He stated that says the act is illegal and undermines UNMISS’ credibility.

“This will undermine the credibility of the United Nations Mission, the claim that they are protecting civilians. How do you protect civilians when you’ve now become a [predator]?”

According to UNMISS, the United Nations has a zero tolerance, no excuses approach to sexual exploitation and abuse and its priority is to put victims’ rights and dignity first.

It says it is closely following up with the Ghanaian authorities on the accountability of those found responsible for these acts after due process.