Gov’t not concerned about Jerusalem status

The government says it is not concerned about President Trump Administrations’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s’ capital.

This is in reaction to multiple media reports which suggest that South Sudan had backed US President Donald Trump’s controversial move.

But the minister of information, Michael Makuei, who is the government spokesperson, says they have no interest either in Trump or Jerusalem or even Israel:

“What is our interest in this? Is it Trump or Jerusalem or Israel? Our problem is here. We don’t want to get involved in other countries’ problems.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announced plans to relocate the US Embassy there, a move expected to inflame tensions in the region and unsettle the prospects for peace.

Trump’s decision upended seven decades of US foreign policy that has resisted recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital before the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved, the CNN reported.

The announcement was warmly received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who seized on the opportunity to call on other countries to join the US in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

However, Turkish President Rajab Tayyib Erdagon on Wednesday urged leaders of Muslim nations to recognize Jerusalem as the “occupied capital of the Palestinian state”.