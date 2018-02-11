Gov’t is ‘committed’ despite not signing DOP

The government delegation at the High-Level Revitalization Forum says it is committed to the process despite not signing the declaration of principles.

On Friday, all the parties except the government endorsed the document, calling it ‘a punitive provision’ and is irrelevant.

The document abbreviated as DOP, provides guidelines for deliberations during the talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, the government official spokesperson, Michael Makuei, said the fact that his side didn’t sign the document, does not mean they are not committed to peace.

He said the government only objects article 28 of the DOP, which he said is “punitive provision” and “misplaced”.

“The government came here for peace, not to boycott. We came here to take peace to our people in South Sudan. So the government is committed and determined,” stressed Mr. Makuei.

The parties are expected to resume discussions on Monday.