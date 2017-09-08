Gov’t and civil society discuss Labour Bill

Government agencies and civil society organizations are making consultations on a bill to regulate and guide the labour sector, said Madut Biar Yel, the Chairperson for the Committee of Public Service, Labor and Human Resource Development.

The bill, consisting of 11 chapters, gives details on fundamental rights at work places, terms and conditions of employment and dispute resolutions.

It also describes issues related to safety, health and welfare at work places among others.

“This bill is prepared to address every aspect of workers, employers and employers in the Republic of South Sudan,” Mr Biar said.

He said the bill was formed by national legal experts who made research on the sector and drew some ideas from other countries.

“A specialized committee in parliament will take your inputs, views and incorporate them into this document before tabling the bill to the transitional national legislative assembly for further deliberations and pass into law,” Mr Biar told the participants during a consultation on Thursday.

Those who are discussing the bill included the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Justice, the Chamber of Commerce and civil society organizations.