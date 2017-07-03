Gov’t calls on Sudan to reconsider plan to relocate S. Sudanese refugees from Khartoum

The Deputy Minister of Information says the Government is concerned about Sudan’s plan to relocate South Sudanese Refugees outside the capital, Khartoum.

Last month, the Commissioner of Refugee Affairs, Hamad Al-Jazuli, said the government of Sudan was studying a plan to relocate refugees in Jeraff East out of the city.

He said the refugees were creating security and health problems, pointing out that a national capital should be civilized, clean and organized.

Mr. Al-Jazuli said the international aid is no longer sufficient to meet the humanitarian needs of refugees in the country.

He also said their deportation outside will allow them to receive more support from international community.

Speaking to media after the council of ministers meeting over the weekend, the Deputy Minister of Information, Akol Paul, describes the relocation as mistreatment of the refugees.

“It’s unfortunate if there are South Sudanese who are being mistreated in Jeraff, we in the Republic of South Sudan as government and people, we believe that the relations between the two countries are good because in history we were one country,” Paul said.

He said the government hopes Sudan will reconsider its plans. “We hope that the administration in Khartoum will be able to address and look at the case of South Sudanese people who are being mistreated at that level,” he said.

Mr. Paul said that South Sudan is hosting thousands of Sudanese citizens who are treated with respect.

“There are ten thousands Sudanese citizens in South Sudan and we treat them as they are southerners. In the world of globalization, national borders are being broken, so several borders are broken in the interest of integration,” the deputy minister said.

Sudan is hosting more than 417,000 refugees from South Sudan who fled there since the fighting broke out in December 2013.