Gov’t calls for strong ceasefire monitoring mechanism

A Senior Presidential Advisor is calling on the African Union and IGAD to establish a strong ceasefire monitoring mechanism to guarantee full compliance to the signed ceasefire agreement.

Nhial Deng Nhial said previous agreements signed by the warring parties, such as the cessation of hostilities were violated.

In December, the parties agreed to the protection of civilians, release of prisoners of war, cantonment of forces, and granting humanitarian access, but numerous alleged violations were reported hours after its endorsement.

The 2015 peace agreement places the role of monitoring and verification under CTSAMM.

But Nhial believes the body has not been effective in its task.

“The problem that we have had in the past is that the mechanism that are currently in place has not been totally active,” he said.

According to Nhial Deng, the Khartoum Permanent Ceasefire Agreement requires a strong team of monitors who can hold violators accountable.

“We strongly believe that the mechanism is able to bring the blame on the government -if the government is responsible of the violation, and put the blame on the opposition -if the opposition responsible for the violation,” Nhial added.



Last month, CTSAMM was expected to give a report on the violations of the Cessation of Hostilities agreement after several bodies including human rights group urged it to publicize the reports.

They say the delay is encouraging perpetrators to violate without being held to account.

“We need the kind of mechanism that will put the facts as they actually are, and this will go a long way to investigate into further violation of the cessation of hostilities and cease fire,” Nhial concluded.