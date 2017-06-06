Gov’t calls for environmental protection

On the World Environment Day on Monday, the Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism has called for collective efforts to protect the environment.

At an event marking the day in Juba, Jemma Nunu Kumba says the government has the obligation to ensure that the natural resources, such as wildlife and forests are protected.

“The state or government is obliged to ensure that they reach genetic resources and verticals diversity of our country is protected,” Ms. Nunu said.

Ms. Nunu says citizens also have the responsibility to preserve the environment.

“Every person, therefore, has a duty to join efforts with the government organs and other stakeholders to protect and conserve the environment and ensure that development is realized so that our generations also get their share of the natural resources,” She said.

In 2015, the Wildlife Conservation Society conducted an aerial survey in South Sudan with support from the US Agency for International Development.

It revealed serious threats to the wildlife from poaching for commercial bush meat and trafficking in ivory and other valuable wildlife parts.

In addition, the survey said irresponsible exploitation of South Sudan’s natural resources is harming the environment.

In a statement Monday, the US Ambassador in Juba, Molly Phee renewed calls for serious efforts by South Sudanese leaders to protect the environment.

Molly Phee expressed concern that illegal mining, timber harvesting, and charcoal production are degrading the habitat of the wildlife.

She said it would still be possible to protect surviving wildlife and protect habitats if immediate actions are taken to stop poaching by armed groups and to end harmful exploitation practices.