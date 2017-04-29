Gov’t call on citizens to ensure children are vaccinated

Community leaders and parents across the country are urged to exert more effort to ensure that children are vaccinated, the Minister of Health has said.

On Friday this week, South Sudan joined the region in commemorating the Immunization campaign under the theme: “Vaccines protect everyone, get vaccinated.”

Dr. Riak Gai Kok calls on parents and guidance to ensure that children are brought to vaccination points.

“On the occasion of this African Vaccination Week, health workers all over the country must exert utmost effort during and beyond this week to ensure that vaccination services are avail where and when needed. Parents and guidance are to ensure that children are brought to vaccination points. Let us together protect our children, mothers, and nation against vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Gai.

The Minister said that South Sudan has signed the Addis Ababa declaration on universal access to Immunization early this year.

He said that the declaration has granted all people wherever they are in the country to the full benefit of vaccines.

“The government of Souths Sudan endorsed the Addis Ababa declaration on universal access to Immunization early this year. This implies that all people in respect of where they live in this country will have access to the full benefit of vaccines to save and promote their health,” he said.

A representative of the World Health Organization, Dr. Mutebi Moses said WHO remains committed to the Immunization pledges made during the health summit and will continue to avail support for its implementation and success.

Dr. Moses said there is still a critical gap that requires support in the health sector in South Sudan.

“Despite these achievements, there remain critical gaps that require extensive partnerships to support the Ministry of Health to reach out to thousands of children and women not reach. These among others include the support in immunization financing, human resources capacity building, strengthening management capacity and more importantly supporting the Boma Health Initiative., Dr. Moses said.

The ministry said the measles vaccination campaign will kick off on 3rd to 11th May across in the country.

WHO said over 3.3million children are vaccinated every year across the Country.