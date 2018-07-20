Gov’t blames Sudan’s foreign affairs minister of confusing talks

The government has blamed the Sudanese minister of foreign affairs for allegedly confusing the peace process in Khartoum.

It says Al-dirdiri Mohamed has been giving false reports to its delegates on the draft proposals.

Michael Makuei, the minister of information, said this is misleading the region and the international community on the ongoing peace process in Khartoum.

“The minister has not been honest with himself; he has not been genuine; and since the time he gave us the first draft, he declared that he had discussed with the parties and that the parties had agreed it,” he said.

“After the distribution of the draft proposal none of the accepted it.”

“He is the one who is misleading the international community, he is misleading the region and misleading even the heads and governments of IGAD. Otherwise if he was genuine the situation would have not been like this.”

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach the Khartoum authorities for comment were not immediately unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Minister Makuei went on to appeal to South Sudanese to remain hopeful.

He said two senior government delegates have returned to Juba for further consultation with the leadership.

Makuei was speaking to the state-run television, SSBC.