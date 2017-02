The government has appealed to donors to fund part of this year’s financial budget.

The financial budget for this year is more than 29 billion pounds.

There is a deficit of more than $200 million, according to officials.

The Minister of Finance, Stephen Dhieu, said the government needs this money to implement reforms in the non-oil revenue sectors.

He also called on the donors to provide technical support to the Central Bank as part of the reform agenda in line with the peace agreement.