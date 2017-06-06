Gov’t and armed group sign peace in Kampala

The anti-government forces in Yei River State have agreed to denounce violence, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro has said.

Dr. Martin told Eye Radio that the group signed the agreement with the government in Kampala yesterday.

“As a result of this process, we have concluded yesterday an agreement on addressing grievances, and we have agreed that Yei River State cannot be used for a war of power and positions, whether in the army or in the government as such,” Dr. Martin said.

He said this is the third phase of the peace process in Yei River State.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister says one of the phases was in March, focusing on ceasing hostilities and assembling points for the anti-government forces, who were required to move away from areas in which civilians had settled.

Dr. Martin says the opposition group in the state has now accepted to denounce violence publicly.

“The first thing is that people have decided to denounce violence, open roads – all the roads the road blocks that the rebels had levied to hostage our citizens will now be open,” he said.

He said the process was mediated by Bishop Elias Taban of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

The Ugandan media has also reported the signing of the agreement.

It said the SPLA was represented by Major General Marshal Stephen Babanen, while the anti-government group in Yei River State was represented by Brigadier Hillary Edson Yakani.

Dr. Martin said the agreement would be used as a model to resolve conflicts in other parts of the country.

He said contacts have been initiated with some armed groups in other states.

Eye Radio was unable to reach the armed opposition group on the signed the agreement.