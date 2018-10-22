Gov’t approves 700 million SSP for peace celebrations

The Presidential Press secretary has said the government has approved nearly 700 million Pounds for the celebration of the revitalized agreement.

The government and opposition parties signed the revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan last month.

Ateny told Eye Radio on Monday that the ministry of finance has already released the funds to the organizing committee.

“The ministry of finance has availed the fund for it, and so the celebration is realistic as I speak with you.”

According to Ateny Wek Ateny, the budget, which was approved by the council of ministers.

“Well the budget that was passed by the cabinet of the current government is closed to seven hundreds million pounds.”

It aims to facilitate the celebrations which will take place on the 30th this month.

The national celebration of the peace deal was initiated by President Salva Kiir, who signed the revitalized peace agreement on September 12 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Kiir invited leaders of the parties who inked the peace accord, including Dr. Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akol; and regional heads of state.

“The opposition are all invited, Sudan government will be guaranteeing for participation of the opposition led by Dr. Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol…”

Earlier, the government said it would extend an official invitation to the opposition leaders to attend the celebrations.

However, the parties are yet to confirm the invitation, but the opposition group had insisted that President Kiir lift the state of emergency and release all political detainees first for them to attend the peace celebrations.